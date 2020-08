FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health has ordered Immanuel Schools in Reedley to close for in-person instruction Thursday.

This comes after the Immanuel Schools Board of Trustees and Superintendent Ryan Wood issued a statement saying in part, "Over the last several weeks, Immanuel Schools has prayerfully sought counsel from educational and medical experts, our legal advisors, and members of our Immanuel community. Based on their counsel and our belief that this is what is best for students, we have opened for on-campus instruction on Thursday, August 13th. Additionally as we believe these orders are unconstitutional we are working with legal counsel and other Christ-centered and private schools to file a lawsuit to address these orders."