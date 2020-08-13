15 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Merced County, 337 cases

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – 15 new COVID-19 deaths and 337 more cases were reported in Merced County Thursday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Merced County is up to 89 and the cases are up to 6,561.

Of the 6,561 total cases of COVID-19 reported by Merced County, 2,499 are described as “active,” meaning 3,973 people in the county have recovered from coronavirus to date.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

