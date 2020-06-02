15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County reported another 15 cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to the Department of Public Health.

It pushes the overall number of cases in the county to 1,137.

According to Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries stayed the same at 304 and the number of deaths remained at five.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

