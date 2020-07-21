KSEE24 RESCAN /
1,405 new COVID-19 cases reported in Fresno County, 4 more deaths

Coronavirus

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County health officials reported 1,405 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths Tuesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

It brings the total number of cases in the county to 10,970 and the total number of deaths to 104.

The number of recoveries in the county is up 374 to 2,706. There are 8,160 active cases.

Fresno County Department of Public Health previously updated its coronavirus case numbers on July 17.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

