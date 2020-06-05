14 new COVID-19 cases in Madera County

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another 14 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Madera County, in a Friday update from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the total number of coronavirus cases in Madera County is 155.

According to the Madera County Department of Public Health, the number of recovered patients in the county is up by five to a total of 94 recovered patients.

The number of reported deaths in Madera County remains at three.

