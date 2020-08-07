14 more die in Fresno County due to COVID-19, health officials say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials on Friday announced that 14 more people had died in Fresno County due to COVID-19.

That brings the death toll in the county to 171 people.

Health officials also announced 1,091 new cases of COVID-19 — bringing the total cases in the county to 16,641.

There were 1,019 more people who were reported to have recovered on Friday.

Friday’s update is the first since time since Tuesday that health officials reported their official numbers for the county.

Active cases stand at 9,965.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

