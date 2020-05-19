13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Kings County is up by 13, according to the Department of Public Health.

It boosts the total number of people who have contracted the virus to 412.

Health officials say the number of coronavirus recoveries in Kings County is up by 11 to a total of 124.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 remains at two.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

