13 more people die due to COVID-19 in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Another 13 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Fresno County on Tuesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

That brings the county’s death toll to 239.

The update also added 1,199 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 23,295. That’s the first official update since Friday.

According to Fresno County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries is up 521 to a new total of 10,741.

Active cases stand at 12,315.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

