12 patients have COVID-19 at Fresno nursing facility

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Twelve patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at a central Fresno nursing facility, officials said Tuesday.
At this time we have twelve patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, their immediate family members have been notified. We are coordinating with local and state health officials to test all of our patients for COVID-19.Chad Galley, Nursing Home Administrator, Dycora Transitional Health & Living — Manchester Center
Dycora Transitional Health & Living — Manchester Center is the first nursing facility in Fresno County to announce an outbreak.
Several facilities have in Tulare County have COVID-19 outbreaks — Redwood Springs in Visalia having the most cases.
There are 182 people connected to Redwood Springs who have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, at least 23 have died.
Tulare County as a whole has 578 total cases, 35 deaths, and 95 people have recovered.
In Fresno County, 498 have tested positive for COVID-19, seven people have died, and 171 people have recovered.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
