12 new COVID-19 recoveries reported in Fresno County, 30 new cases

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in a Wednesday update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of cases in Fresno County stands at 1,944.

Health officials say the number of recoveries is up by 12 to 575. The number of deaths remains at 37.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

