12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madera County

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in a Wednesday update from the Department of Public Health.

It pushes the new total of coronavirus cases in the county to 129.

According to health officials, the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Madera County is up by four to reach 85. The number of deaths remains at three.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

