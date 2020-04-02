12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — totaling 94 cases.
Of the 94, 23 were travel-related, 12 were person-to-person, 17 were community-spread, and 42 were still under investigation.
Health officials also said that 399 people were being monitored, and 1,650 tests have been conducted countywide — which are the tests conducted and then reported to Fresno County.
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
