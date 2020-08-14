FLEX ALERT /
12 more die due to COVID-19 in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Twelve more people have died due to COVID-19, Fresno County health officials announced Friday.

That brings the death toll in the county to 203 people.

Another 1,546 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county — bringing the total to 19,043 cases.

Active cases stand at 10,415.

Health officials said 1,149 more people have recovered from COVID-19 — bringing recoveries to 8,425 people.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

