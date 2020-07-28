118 new COVID-19 cases reported in Madera County, 2 new deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – 118 new COVID-19 cases, and two more deaths, were reported in Madera County Tuesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in the county is 1,841 and the number of deaths is 23.

Health officials say the number of active cases in Madera County is at 893 and the number of recoveries is up to 925.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know