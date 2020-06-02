107 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tulare County, now more than 2,000 cases

Coronavirus

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials on Tuesday announced 107 new cases of COVID-19.

That brings the county’s total cases to 2,004.

Of those cases, 31 were travel-related, 999 were a result of person to person contact, and 974 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the COVID-19 cases by age group:

  • 170 cases: Ages 0 – 17
  • 260 cases: Ages 18 – 25
  • 468 cases: Ages 26 – 40
  • 674 cases: Ages 41 – 64
  • 432 cases: Ages 65+

Health officials also said 63 more people had recovered, bringing recoveries to 1,047 people.

A total of 89 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the county.

There are 1,000 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

