$10,000 fines for mass gatherings in Fresno approved by city council

Coronavirus

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno City Council voted Thursday to allow immediate fines of up to $10,000 for gatherings of 50 people or more in the city, in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

According to the city, both the property owner and the organizer of the event would be fined $10,000. The order applies to both commercial and private gatherings.

The order was passed by 5 votes to 2, with Councilmembers Garry Bredefeld and Paul Caprioglio against it.

In a statement, the City of Fresno says hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The City Attorney and Code Enforcement have been directed to enforce all emergency orders prohibiting mass gatherings, including any New Year’s parties and similar gatherings. Owners of property where violations occur and promoters of these illegal gatherings will be cited as egregious violations, without additional notice or warnings, to the maximum extent provided by law.

Unless changed by Fresno City Council, the order remains in effect for seven days.

This is a developing story.

