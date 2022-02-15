$100 gift card for COVID-19 vaccines in Porterville as hospitals issue another S.O.S.

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. COVID-19 shots during pregnancy may protect babies after their born and lead to fewer infants needing hospitalization. That’s according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – $100 gift cards will be given away for anyone 12 years or older getting either a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot – or those receiving a first or second Pfizer shot – at a vaccine clinic in Porterville starting Thursday.

The event comes as Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville, as well as other Central Valley hospitals, put out another S.O.S. call as hospital officials say the burden on health care stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow.

“If you’re sick, call your primary care doctor or urgent care first,” says Dr. James Comes of Fresno’s Community Medical Centers. “They often can see you faster and help you decide if a visit to the emergency room is necessary.”

The vaccine event is taking place at the Community Vaccination Clinic on 385 Pearson Drive in Porterville on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of this week – from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. (but 5 p.m. is the last walk-in time).

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. Those interested are asked to pre-register by visiting myturn.ca.gov.