$100 gift card for a COVID-19 vaccine? Porterville asks residents to get vaccinated

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – First and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being provided to anyone who attends the KJUG Free Summer Concert in Porterville – along with $100 gift cards from local businesses, according to an announcement from Sierra View Medical Center.

The concert is Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., in Porterville’s Centennial Park.

The incentive to get the vaccination comes from Porterville’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. As well as the concert event, vaccines will also be offered at Porterville College on Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We are seeing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 unvaccinated hospitalizations and we are in a position to help prevent those hospitalizations through strong vaccination efforts,” said Sierra View’s Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo.

The move by the Sierra View Medical Center comes following funding from the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency. Imperial Ambulances will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine.