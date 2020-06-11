10 new COVID-19 cases in Madera County, 12 more recover

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another 10 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Madera County, in a Thursday update from the Department of Public Health, while 12 who had previously had the disease have now recovered.

The total recovered cases is 129 while the total overall case number since the pandemic began stands at 188. There are 56 active cases in the county.

COVID-19 resource links:

According to the Madera County Department of Public Health three people have died from the disease.

