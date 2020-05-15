10 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tulare County, 43 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported 10 new COVID-19 related deaths and 43 new cases on Friday. There were also 34 recoveries reported.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 1,338

Out of the 1,338 cases, 28 were travel-related, 627 were person to person/contact, and 683 were under investigation.

Health officials say 64 people have died and 376 have recovered from COVID-19.

