1 new death, 51 new COVID-19 cases in Madera County

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One new COVID-19 related death and 51 new cases were reported in Madera County on Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of deaths attributed to coronavirus is up to 10 and the total number of cases is up to 1,054. There are 567 reported recoveries.

Health officials say the latest death was a man in his 40s and had underlying health conditions.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

