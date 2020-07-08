KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

1 new COVID-19 related death reported in Madera County, third death reported this week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 50s is confirmed to be the eighth person in Madera County to lose his life due to COVID-19, according to the Madera County Department of Public Health Wednesday.

Health officials say the man suffered from underlying health conditions.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to the Madera County Department of Public Health, the total number of coronavirus cases is at 857.

32 new recoveries were reported.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know