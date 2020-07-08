1 new COVID-19 related death reported in Madera County, third death reported this week

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 50s is confirmed to be the eighth person in Madera County to lose his life due to COVID-19, according to the Madera County Department of Public Health Wednesday.
Health officials say the man suffered from underlying health conditions.
According to the Madera County Department of Public Health, the total number of coronavirus cases is at 857.
32 new recoveries were reported.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
