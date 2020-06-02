1 new COVID-19 related death in Madera County after Mother’s Day gathering, health officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Department of Public Health confirmed a third death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Health officials say the woman was in her 80s and suffered from underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital on May 26 from person-to-person transmission related to a Mother’s Day gathering.

“Our sincerest condolences to the family,” said Public Health Director Sara Bosse. “As we continue to open up our economy, we urge Madera County residents to continue to take precautions to protect themselves and others, especially seniors and those who have underlying health conditions.”

Madera County has so far reported a total of 114 coronavirus cases.

The last COVID-19 related death was reported in April. The victim was also an older female who was hospitalized with underlying health conditions.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

