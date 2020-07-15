1 new COVID-19 related death, 101 cases reported in Merced County,

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One new COVID-19 related death and 101 cases were reported in Merced County Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health.
It brings the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 13.
Health officials report the number of COVID-19 cases in the county is up to 2,183.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
