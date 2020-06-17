1 new COVID-19 death reported in Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One more COVID-19 related death was reported in Merced County Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health.

It brings the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to eight.

Health officials report the number of COVID-19 cases is up 25 to 518 confirmed.

The number of recoveries is up 10 to a new total of 319.

