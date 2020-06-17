1 new COVID-19 death reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County health officials reported one more COVID-19 death Tuesday.
It pushes the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to nine.
According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, the total number of coronavirus cases is up 39 to a new total of 1,870.
Health officials report the number of recoveries in the county is up by 48 patients to 712.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
