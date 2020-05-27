1 new COVID-19 death reported in Kings County, 55 more recoveries

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in Kings County reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, pushing the total number of deaths in the county to three.

Health officials say the victim was over 65 years old and received the virus from close contact with a confirmed case.

However, the county also announced 55 new recoveries bringing the overall number of recoveries in Kings County to 239.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, ten new cases were added bringing the total number of patients who have contracted coronavirus in the county to 698.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know