1 new COVID-19 death reported in Kings County, 55 more recoveries

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in Kings County reported one new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, pushing the total number of deaths in the county to three.

Health officials say the victim was over 65 years old and received the virus from close contact with a confirmed case.

However, the county also announced 55 new recoveries bringing the overall number of recoveries in Kings County to 239.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, ten new cases were added bringing the total number of patients who have contracted coronavirus in the county to 698.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

