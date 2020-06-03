1 new COVID-19 death reported in Kings County, 31 more cases

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County reported another COVID-19 death Tuesday. It makes a total of six deaths in the county attributed to the virus, according to its Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the victim was over the age of 65 and their exposure was due to close contact with another confirmed case.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, total coronavirus cases in Kings County were up 31 to 1,168 contracted. Of that number, 538 were among residents of Kings County, and 630 were associated with state-operated correctional facilities in the county.

Health officials say the number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 308.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

