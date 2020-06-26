1 new COVID-19 death reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One new COVID-19 death was reported in Kings County in a Thursday update from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials also added 50 new coronavirus cases in the county.

The new figures push the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,284 and the number of deaths to 21.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries in the county is up by 45 to a new total of 1,402.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

