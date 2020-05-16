1 new COVID-19 death reported in Kings County, 14 new cases

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A second COVID-19 related death in Kings County was reported by the Department of Public Health Friday.

Health officials say the person who died was over 65-years-old.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Health officials also added another 14 coronavirus cases, pushing the total to 372.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, three of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are travel-related, 46 are due to community transmission, 229 are due to close contact, and 94 are under investigation.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

