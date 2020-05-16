1 new COVID-19 death reported in Kings County, 14 new cases

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A second COVID-19 related death in Kings County was reported by the Department of Public Health Friday.
Health officials say the person who died was over 65-years-old.
Health officials also added another 14 coronavirus cases, pushing the total to 372.
According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, three of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are travel-related, 46 are due to community transmission, 229 are due to close contact, and 94 are under investigation.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
