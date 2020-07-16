1 new COVID-19 death, 82 new cases reported in Madera County

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in Madera County reported one new COVID-19 death Thursday, and 82 new cases.
It pushes the total number of coronavirus deaths in the county to 11 and the number of cases to 1,136.
According to the Madera County Department of Public Health, the number of COVID-19 recoveries is up 10 for a total of 577 recoveries in the county.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
