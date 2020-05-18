1 new COVID-19 death, 71 new cases reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 deaths in Fresno County is up by one Monday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials also added 71 coronavirus cases, making a total of 1,263 who have contracted the virus.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, coronavirus recoveries are up by four to 383.

There are currently 17 deaths related to COVID-19 in Fresno County.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

