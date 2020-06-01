139 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, in Monday’s update from the Department of Public Health.

It pushes the total number of cases in the county to 1,882 and the number of deaths to 36.

Health officials say the number of recoveries in Fresno County is also up one to a new total of 543.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.