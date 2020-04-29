1 more COVID-19-related death reported in Tulare County, 48 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County rose by 48 on Wednesday— totaling 626, according to Tulare County Public Health officials. One new death was also announced.

Out of the 626 cases, 27 were travel-related, 367 were person to person/contact, and 232 were under investigation.

Thirty-six patients have died and 97 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

The county said 635 people were under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.