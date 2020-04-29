1 more COVID-19-related death reported in Tulare County, 48 new cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Cases of COVID-19 in Tulare County rose by 48 on Wednesday— totaling 626, according to Tulare County Public Health officials. One new death was also announced.

Out of the 626 cases, 27 were travel-related, 367 were person to person/contact, and 232 were under investigation.

Thirty-six patients have died and 97 have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

The county said 635 people were under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released an online map detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know