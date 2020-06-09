1 more COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One more person has died due to COVID-19, Fresno County health officials said Tuesday.

That brings the county’s death toll to 47.

There were 70 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday as well.

Total cases in the county stand at 2,286.

Thirty-seven more people have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

