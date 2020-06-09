Live Now
Funeral service for George Floyd underway

1 more COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One more person has died due to COVID-19, Fresno County health officials said Tuesday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

That brings the county’s death toll to 47.

There were 70 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday as well.

Total cases in the county stand at 2,286.

Thirty-seven more people have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know