1 more COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One more person has died due to COVID-19, Fresno County health officials said Tuesday.
That brings the county’s death toll to 47.
There were 70 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday as well.
Total cases in the county stand at 2,286.
Thirty-seven more people have recovered from COVID-19, health officials said.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
