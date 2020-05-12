Live Now
Condado de Tulare anuncia 82 nuevos casos de COVID-19

1 more COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County, 39 new cases

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One more person has died in Fresno County due to COVID-19, health officials reported Tuesday.

Another 39 new cases were also reported along with 14 more recoveries.

Overall, the county has had 945 positive cases.

Of the 945, 44 were travel-related, 386 were due to close contact, 371 were community-spread or unknown, and 144 were still under investigation.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

