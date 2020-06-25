1 more COVID-19 death reported in Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another COVID-19 death was reported in Merced County, in a Thursday update from the Department of Public Health, as well as another 50 cases.
The total number of deaths in the county is 11 and the number of cases is 791.
According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries in remains at 365.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
