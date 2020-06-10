1 more COVID-19 death reported in Fresno County, 19 new recoveries

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One new COVID-19 death was reported in Fresno County on Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of deaths in the county currently stands at 49.

Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases is up by 32 to a total of 2,318.

According to Fresno County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries is up by 19 to a total of 685.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.