1 more COVID-19 death reported in Fresno County, 19 new recoveries

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One new COVID-19 death was reported in Fresno County on Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of deaths in the county currently stands at 49.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases is up by 32 to a total of 2,318.

According to Fresno County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries is up by 19 to a total of 685.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know