1 more COVID-19 death reported in Fresno County, 19 new recoveries

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One new COVID-19 death was reported in Fresno County on Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.
The total number of deaths in the county currently stands at 49.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases is up by 32 to a total of 2,318.
According to Fresno County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries is up by 19 to a total of 685.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.