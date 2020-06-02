1 more COVID-19 death and 32 new cases reported in Fresno County

Live Now
FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in the county and one more death in a Tuesday update from the Department of Public Health.

It brings the total number of cases to 1,914 and the total number of deaths to 37.

The number of recoveries in Fresno County is also up: a total of 563 patients have beaten the virus, an increase of 20 from the previous update.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

