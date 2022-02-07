California among the most expensive states to treat a common cold in

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant continues to decline across the country on Monday, but there’s another virus we’re all vulnerable to, especially during the winter – the common cold.

When it comes to weathering a strong cold, the average amount Americans spend battling symptoms varies by state, according to NiceRX. For example, research shows it costs Coloradans $57.35 for a common cold, for example, but Mississippians only $49.71.

NiceRX looked at the cost of products, including Tylenol Cold+Flu Severe Day/Night Caplets, Vicks VapoRub Cough Suppressant Ointment, and Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM MAX Relief Liquid, as well as the cost of a doctor’s visit.

“Looking at the cost of the three products as well as the average cost of a visit to a family practice for someone with insurance, we can see which states have the highest and lowest prices for those suffering from a cold,” NiceRX shared.

According to the research, NiceRX said the most expensive state for a common cold is Massachusetts.

Rank State Cost of Cold and Flu Tablets Cost of VapoRub Ointment Cost of Cough Syrup Cost of the average visit to a family practice with insurance Total Cost 1 Massachusetts $8.29 $10.99 $13.49 $27.16 $59.93 2 Colorado $7.69 $10.49 $12.59 $26.58 $57.35 3 Hawaii $7.49 $9.29 $11.69 $27.75 $56.22 4 New Jersey $6.49 $8.59 $10.59 $29.22 $54.89 5 California $6.49 $8.59 $10.59 $28.72 $54.39 6 Connecticut $6.49 $8.49 $10.59 $28.02 $53.59 7 Rhode Island $6.49 $8.59 $10.59 $27.07 $52.74 8 Maryland $6.49 $8.49 $10.59 $26.89 $52.46 9 Nevada $6.49 $8.59 $10.59 $26.65 $52.32 10 New Hampshire $6.49 $8.59 $10.59 $26.61 $52.28 Credit: NiceRX

According to the research, California is the fifth most expensive state to treat the common cold in.

The least expensive state for a common cold, according to NiceRX, is Arkansas. It costs $49.57 to have a cold there.

Rounding out the cheapest 10 states are – from least to most expensive – Mississippi, South Carolina, Idaho, Missouri, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky, Indiana and Iowa.