FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday, Sept. 26 is World Contraception Day, and health officials want to remind minors that they can access contraceptives confidentially without their parent’s and guardian’s consent.

In California people, 12-year and up can access birth control methods like condoms, a Plan B, and other reproductive-health medical services. These can be obtained free through the Family PACT.

These are the places that provide these services in Fresno:

  • Clinica Sierra Vista (Walk-ins and appointments)
    • (559) 457-5200
    • 2740 S. Elm Avenue, Fresno, CA
  • Fresno EOC – Health Services
    • (559) 499-1690

Planned Parenthood Clinics:

  • Fulton Street Health Center
    • (559) 488-4900
    • 650 N. Fulton, Fresno, CA
  • Family First Health Center
    • (559) 446-1515
    • 6095 N. 1st St, Fresno, CA