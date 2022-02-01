1st Surgeon General of California stepping down

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California’s first Surgeon General is stepping down from that position, according to the governor’s office.

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris was appointed California’s first-ever Surgeon General by Governor Gavin Newsom in January 2019.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom praised Dr. Harris’ expertise and leadership championing equity, mental health, and childhood development – describing her efforts as instrumental in advancing the health and well-being of Californians.

I thank her for the impactful initiatives and frameworks she has put in place as California’s first-ever Surgeon General, and we’ll continue this important work to create healthier communities across the state.

Governor Gavin Newsom

No official announcement has been made on who will replace Dr. Harris as California’s surgeon general.

