Sheryl Crow encouraging women to prioritize their critical health screenings on KSEE24

FRESNO, California (KSEE)– Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Breast Cancer Survivor Sheryl Crow is encouraging women to prioritize their critical health screenings and schedule their annual mammograms.

Crow, along with Dr. DaCarla Albright, a leading OB/GYN, reminded women on KSEE24, that despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, breast cancer screenings are still vitally important.

