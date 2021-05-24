Important series released for anyone coping with Metastatic Breast Cancer

FRESNO, California (KSEE)- A frightening statistic is that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

For those women diagnosed, 30% of them (or one in three) will see their cancer spread.

It is called MBC (Metastatic Breast Cancer) stage four breast cancer when months or years later the same cancer cells turn up in another part of the body.

“42,000 people in the U.S. will die of breast cancer this year alone, and we attribute most of those deaths to metastatic breast cancer,” says Jeremy Patch, Susan G. Komen’s Manager of National Community Programs.

Patch says MBC most commonly spreads to the bones, but can also spread to the brain, liver, or lungs. The five-year survival rate is just 22%.

“So it really is much harder to treat and that’s why we hope to catch breast cancer early,” Patch says.

Susan G. Komen has launched a monthly online series on its Komen MBC website to help anyone living with or caring for someone with an MBC diagnosis.

“We want to provide them the support, the information that they need, the hope that they need. There’s a lot of research about clinical trials out there so it’s important that they get the information that they need,” says Patch.

The online interactive sessions can be watched live, or are available to watch later, and include testimonials from real patients living with MBC. It an opportunity to gather information, resources, and the knowledge that if you’ve been diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer, you are not alone.

To register for the Susan G. Komen Impact Series on Metastatic Breast Cancer click here.