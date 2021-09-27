BuddyCheck24: Fresno thrift store raising money for American Cancer Society

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As we approach Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, there is a unique way to support the fight against breast cancer, and maybe pick up a treasure or two along the way.

Thrifting for treasures, the hunt for special or useful items at a bargain price. It’s happening every day at the American Cancer Discovery Shop in Fresno.

”We just have a beautiful store. It’s not merchandised like a thrift store. It is really a beautiful boutique,” explained store manager Bonnie O’neal.



Saturday, Sept. 25th marks 56 years for Discovery shops. Established in 1965 in Los Angeles by a woman named Denise Noel, who hobnobbed with the Hollywood elite and raised money for the American Cancer Society by selling their donated goods.

Now, 45 Discovery Shops are scattered throughout California, including the one at Bullard and West in Fresno.

The shop is wonderfully decorated by store volunteers, many of them cancer survivors. It’s filled with donated clothing for men, women, and kids. And household and decorative items galore, with all of the proceeds going to research, education, and support for cancer patients.

“Absolutely, that’s the main reason we’re here and it’s a feel-good every day knowing that,” said O’Neal.



The Discovery shop also carries wigs donated by local wig shops. Cancer patients can pick one out for free.

“And if they need another one, they can come back and get another one,” O’Neal explained.



Every item on display has been curated for quality. Some of it is extremely high-end. In fact, on October 28th for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, customers can buy from a special collection of designer clothing and accessories.



“We have been saving merchandise as you can see. We have some beautiful, beautiful items here. Salvatore Ferragamo, Louis Vuitton, Chanel,” O’Neal said.



Whether you’re donating to the shop or buying here, it’s a win all the way around.

With the ultimate winner the American Cancer Society and the important community that it serves.

The Discovery Shop in Fresno is open Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. You can support it by shopping for donating your used items with all of the proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society.



