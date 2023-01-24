FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Family is everything to 58-year-old Lynette Hill of Fresno. Pictures of her family line her walls of her husband and her five now adult sons. She credits her family with helping her through the most difficult year and a half journey of her life battling breast cancer.

“It was the worst journey…worst journey. It was very hard,” says Lynette.

The frightening diagnosis came in July of 2021, after a visit to urgent care concerning blood test results. Further testing revealed stage four metastatic breast cancer that had spread to her ovaries. The news was devastating to her whole family.

“We felt like we had been hit by a Mack truck and I have five amazing sons and two great foster kids who are men now and it literally rocked their household,” she says.

Lynette underwent aggressive chemotherapy and is still in treatment. There were moments when she thought she would die.

“There was a point where I had lost so much weight and I couldn’t eat because of the mouth sores and all the side effects, they had to put an IV in me for 16 hours a day,” Lynette remembers.

Lynette says her family pulled her through. She’s doing better now and has documented her story in a book: ‘My Cancer Journey, So Far’. Her way to say thank you for her family’s support, and to offer support to other women who may need it. “The people that have read it, I have gotten such good feedback on how it’s inspired them to be stronger. That’s why I did that,” she says.

Lynette hopes her book and message will inspire women to do their cancer checks and focus on their health. So like her, they can be there for the people who matter most: their family.