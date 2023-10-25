FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno artist Aileen Imperatrice was diagnosed three years ago with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. She uses her artwork to express what has been happening in her life and her battle with cancer.

“I wanted to put into visual form that people could see this is what it’s like to go through cancer treatment,” Imperatrice said.

The radiation mask she wore during treatment is highlighted in her painting called, “My Head Sounds Like That.”

“I specifically chose to do it about the mask because I thought it’s the most compelling thing that I still have with me that shows that I went through something and can relate to the experience of what I went through,” said Imperatrice.

In the painting, she said she also included a chair that has IVs attached to it because when you go through the chemo you’re attached to various things.

Her painting is among 30 entries in the annual Pink Show at Sorensen Gallery in downtown Fresno.

It includes paintings, collages and jewelry. Each uses the color pink and is a reflection of someone’s cancer experience.

The show was originally launched 17 years ago for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and is now a show to reflect all types of cancer.

“It’s beautiful. It’s beautiful to see and you really get the experience of how people are dealing with the idea of cancer,” said Imperatrice.

Imperatrice has been expressing herself through art for years and is now focusing on what’s consumed her life for the past three years.

“I think it’s an issue that we need to be aware of so everyone can take care of themselves and get the regular screenings that they can to make sure that they’re safe. The pink show really brings to life the importance of that,” she said.