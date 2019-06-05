Skip to content
YourCentralValley.com
Fresno, CA
75°
Sign Up
Fresno, CA
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Local Crime
Digital Exclusives
CBS47 Investigates
Inside California Politics
Sunday Morning Matters
Politics from The Hill
U.S. & World News
Meeting with the Mayors
Eyewitness News This Morning
KSEE24 Sunrise
Eye On Ag
Automotive News
BorderReport.com
Press Releases
Top Stories
‘MICHEFEST’: Los Tigres del Norte and more headed …
Top Stories
The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is coming back to Fresno
Bay Area native still missing in Yosemite after falling …
1 arrested for home invasion in Porterville, police …
Driver shears power pole in southeast Fresno
Video
Weather
KSEE24 Weather
CBS47 Weather
KSEE24 ValleyCam Network
CBS47 ValleyCam Network
Central Valley Weather Radar
Chukchansi Get Away Forecast
Sports
Local Sports
Bulldog Insider
CBS47 Sidelines
NFL Draft
LIV Golf
Top Stories
Ryan Maddox named second team all-American by MaxPreps
Video
Top Stories
Grizzlies beat San Jose on 4th of July
Video
Top Stories
Strathmore coach Jeromy Blackwell hospitalized
This Day in Bulldog History: July 2nd
Video
Bulldog Insider conversation: Tytus Khajavi and Jordan …
Video
Bulldog Insider ‘Fast Five’ with Marsel Akins
Video
Community
Central Valley Today
Meeting with the Mayors
The Valley’s Armenia
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
BuddyCheck 24
Central Valley Local
Events Calendar
Gas Tracker
MedWatch Today
On The Map
On The Trail: VR/360°
Pros Who Know
Real Estate
Real Estate Report
Education
Cybersafe Parent Program
Education Matters
Educator of the Week
NASA Space and Science
Your Character Matters
Higher Education Matters
Contests
Contests
Father’s Day Gift Guide
Ulti-mutt Fan Photo Contest by The Good Feet Store
Holiday Trivia Contest by Dragon’s Hoard Games & Collectables
Grand Holidays Contest by Tulare Outlets
Renew-A-Ride
Scott’s Sneaks Contest
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Nexstar Digital Fresno
TV Schedule
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
KSEE24 ValleyCam Network