‘You could never not like Mel’: Remembering the diver found dead in Millerton Lake

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The man found dead in Millerton Lake on Sunday has been identified as 55-year-old Melvin Helm, a Fresno-based neurologist, and long-time diver.

Members of the local diving community were shocked and heartbroken over the loss of their friend.

Michael Fitzgerald, the owner of the California Scuba Center in Clovis, has been diving for more than 30 years. While he’s racked up his fair share of knowledge about the sport, he says one person always had more to share with him: Dr. Mel Helm.

“He was just a walking encyclopedia. He was so knowledgeable. You could never not like Mel,” Fitzgerald said.

Michael Fitzgerald says he could not believe the tragic news on Sunday when it was announced that the body of a diver that went missing on Christmas Eve in Millerton Lake had been identified as Mel Helm.

“I saw the alert and I thought, ‘ok, who could be out there?’ I started reaching out, doing a roll call… This is a fairly small community. When Mel popped in my head I thought, ‘no, it’s not Mel, because that guy’s got way too much experience to have any kind of diving issue,'” he said.

Officials are still awaiting results from an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Dr. Helm was a neurologist who specialized in migraines and severe headaches. He had his own clinic but was affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

“We are saddened to hear about the loss of a very dedicated and caring physician, Melvin Helm. our thoughts go out to his family and may our condolences bring comfort at this very difficult time.”

Saint Agnes Medical Center also released a statement in response to Dr. Melvin Helm’s death.

“We are saddened by the tragic news about Dr. Helm and extend our deepest sympathies to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during their time of grief.”

Investigators continue to work on what led up to Dr. Melvin Helm’s death.