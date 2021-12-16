‘We’ve never had anything like this’: High school organizes massive food bank donation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Central California Food Bank took in one of their largest donations of the year on Thursday – just in time for the holidays.

Clovis East High School organized a food drive bringing in thousands of items, which food bank officials say will feed hundreds of families at a time when supply chain issues continue to impact day-to-day operations.

“We’ve never had anything like this before,” said Central California Food Bank’s Director of Food Acquisition Jaclyn Pack.

Two full buses and around a dozen pickup trucks were needed to deliver the 10,000 pounds of food the students gathered, including cans of vegetables to pantry items. This delivery is expected to help around 500 families.

“A donation of this size is imperative especially with all the supply chain issues going on right now,” said Jaclyn Pack. “So just knowing that we have this food coming in, along with other items that we have, we can provide a more comprehensive meal.”

Pack says the donations will help them provide food for families across five counties. the schools have donated before, but with COVID still impacting families across the Central Valley, they’re especially thankful for the donations this year.

“You have a whole bunch of people who are really invested into giving back to the community,” added Jaclyn Pack. “And just the joy that that brings, along with the food, is fantastic.”